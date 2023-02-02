Breitbart

Moscow has slammed suggestions that the West should send warplanes to Ukraine, labelling the idea that such a transfer of weapons might not escalate tensions “absurd”. Officials in Moscow took aim at claims that Western powers could get away with sending fighter jets, such as the F-16, to Ukraine without escalating hostilities, with a spokeswoman for the Kremlin going so far as to lambast the suggestion as being “absurd”. It comes after French president Emmanuel Macron suggested on Monday that the possibility of France sending some of its fighter jets to Ukraine was not “prohibited in principle” so long as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s administration could give assurances that the aircraft would not be used to escalate the conflict. However, the suggestion that combat aircraft could be sent to Ukraine without increasing tensions between the West and Russia has been heavily criticised by Moscow, with a spokeswoman for Russia’s foreign ministry telling journalists that Macron’s claim that it could be done was not realistic.

