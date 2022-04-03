THE DAILY STAR:

After the UK’s Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace, announced the successful deployment of British-made Starstreak anti-air systems in Ukraine, Russian ambassador Andrey Kelin. has told TASS news agency: “All arms supplies are destabilising, particularly those mentioned by Wallace.

“They exacerbate the situation, making it even bloodier. Apparently, those are new, high-precision weapons.

“Naturally, our armed forces will view them as a legitimate target if those supplies get through the Ukrainian border.”

Ben Wallace has said that the Ukrainians will need the right kit to take on the Russian army as it continues to pummel Ukrainian cities with its bombs and missiles.

