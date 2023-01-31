French President Emmanuel Macron has said that he will not rule out sending fighter jets to Ukraine, reports have claimed.

The possibility of France shipping off fighter jets for use in Ukraine is not off the table, President Emmanuel Macron has reportedly said amid calls that Western nations hand over F-16 fighters to the country to help it fend off Russia.

Macron’s statement comes amid attempts by other western leaders in the likes of the United States and United Kingdom to resist calls to hand over any jet fighters, with U.S. President Joe Biden responding with a simple “no” when asked if he would consider handing over F-16s to the invaded nation.

However, it appears Macron is less quick to refuse Ukraine’s latest request for weapons, with French broadcaster BFMTV reporting the President as responding in a relatively positive manner towards the possibility.

“Nothing is prohibited in principle,” Macron said, though adding that any weapons sent to Ukraine would have to be requested by the country’s government, and assurances would have to be given that the weapons would “not be escalatory” and “not be likely to hit Russian soil but purely to aid the resistance effort”

