The Kremlin said Wednesday that the United States is “adding fuel to the fire” of war in Eastern Europe with President Biden’s decision to arm Ukraine with a missile system that could launch weapons into Russia. “We believe that the United States is purposefully and diligently adding fuel to the fire,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, claiming that the precision weaponry would discourage Ukraine from resuming stalled peace talks. When asked how Moscow would respond if Ukrainian forces used the US-supplied rockets to attack Russian territory, Peskov only responded: “Let’s not talk about worst-case scenarios.” President Biden announced that the US would send the advanced missile system to Ukraine in an op-ed in Tuesday’s New York Times, an abrupt about-face from his statement a day earlier that his administration would not supply weapons that could strike inside Russia.

