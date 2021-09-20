The Independent

Footage appears to show Russian gunman

At least eight people have been killed and more wounded in a shooting on campus at Perm state university, 700 miles east of Moscow in the Russian Urals. In chaotic scenes captured on trembling mobile phones, a young gunman approached building number 8, a central hall housing the geography faculty, shortly after 11.30am local time. Other footage shows desperate students jumping from first-floor windows of the building. The students and staff that could react barricaded themselves into classrooms, using tables and chairs to block the doors. Lev Zenkov, a student who was attending a lecture on the fourth floor of the building, told The Independent that the shooting lasted for “20 to 30 minutes.” The gunman roamed the ground and first floors, he said, before leaving for the adjacent chemistry faculty.

Read more at the Independent