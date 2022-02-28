Jerusalem Post

Netherlands and Germany will send an anti-tank weapons system manufactured by a subsidiary of Israel’s state-owned Rafael.

As NATO member states announce that they are shipping modern weapons to Ukraine, Israeli-made weapons are also on their way, even as Jerusalem walks a diplomatic tightrope following Russia’s invasion of the European nation. On Sunday evening, the Netherlands announced that it would send 50 Panzerfaust 3 anti-tank weapon systems with 400 rockets and 200 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles. Amsterdam will also supply 100 sniper rifles and 3,000 additional munitions. The Army Recognition website said that all the military equipment and weapons will be transported to an Eastern European country by American C-17 transport aircraft, which departed from Eindhoven airbase and once on the ground, will be transported by road to Ukraine. The Panzerfaust 3 is a man-portable rocket-propelled grenade that can penetrate 900 mm. (35 inches) of steel armor or 700 mm. of explosive reactive armor and destroy tanks such as the Soviet T-72 and T-80. Manufactured by Germany’s Dynamit Nobel Defense, a subsidiary of Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense System, the Panzerfaust 3-IT anti-tank weapon is expected to arrive in Ukraine to replenish and boost the stockpiles of weapons able to destroy Russian armor. A disposable anti-tank weapon, the Panzerfaust has an effective combat range of 300 meters (984 feet) against moving targets and up to 600 meters against static targets.

