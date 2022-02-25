MSN:

There is the $400,000 in cryptocurrency donations raised by a Kyiv IT professional to support the Ukrainian army.

There are calls from Western cryptocurrency activists to mobilize on behalf of the Ukrainian people.

And there are fears that Russia could use cryptocurrency to avoid the effects of Western sanctions.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces mount an invasion against Ukraine, two economies that have led the way in embracing the new form of digital money are each turning to it to gain an edge in the geopolitical showdown. The first major conflict of the crypto era also means that, for the first time ever, a tool that can move billions of dollars easily across borders is available to be marshaled by both sides.

“Because there is no central controller who can impose their morals on its user, crypto can be used to crowdfund for the Ukrainian army or help Russia evade sanctions,” said Tom Robinson, chief scientist and co-founder at the crypto analytics firm Elliptic. “No one can really prevent it from being used in either way.”

But how much it could truly influence the war remains to be seen. Donations of a few hundred thousand dollars in bitcoin, while symbolic, may not mean much for a Ukrainian army that received $650 million in weaponry from the United States last year and is still severely outnumbered.

Russian crypto activity has historically paled in comparison to the transactions processed by its traditional financial institutions. Russian sources collected about $400 million worth of cryptocurrency from ransomware attacks last year, 74 percent of the global revenue from the crime, according to a recent study by Chainalysis, the blockchain data firm. Yet those sums represent only a tiny fraction of the $46 billion in foreign exchange transactions that the U.S. Treasury Department says Russian financial institutions process every day.

MORE AT MSN