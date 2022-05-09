THE DAILY STAR:

Vladimir Putin is more likely to launch a nuclear World War 3 than accept defeat to Ukraine, a top Russian state TV editor has terrifyingly claimed.

Margarita Simonyan, editor of state broadcaster RT, made the explosive remarks on TV on Wednesday night, stating that the Russian leader unleashing a nuclear strike is “more probable” than failure.

The comments are one of many from Russia warning the West of “consequences” for interfering its ongoing invasion.

Ms Simonyan said: “Either we lose in Ukraine or the Third World War starts.

“I think World War Three is more realistic, knowing us, knowing our leader.

READ MORE