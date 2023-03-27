EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Sunday urged Belarus not to host Russian nuclear weapons, saying it could face further sanctions if it did.

“Belarus hosting Russian nuclear weapons would mean an irresponsible escalation and threat to European security. Belarus can still stop it, it is their choice. The EU stands ready to respond with further sanctions,” Borrell said in a tweet.

He added that Brussels was ready to impose new sanctions on Belarus if Minsk were to host Russian nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the United States had seen no sign that Putin had moved any nuclear weapons.

“We’ve in fact seen no indication that he has any intention to use nuclear weapons, period, inside Ukraine,” Kirby told US broadcaster CBS on Sunday.

