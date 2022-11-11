Russia announced that compulsory military training, the same as during the Soviet era, will be introduced in Russia’s high school curriculums starting in 2023, Russian Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov said on Wednesday, according to TASS.

“It will be introduced in schools starting from the next academic year. Now it is being drafted and after January 1, it will begin to be tested,” Kravtsov said. According to TASS, high school students will be put through around 35 hours of training, although an official timeframe is yet to be approved by the Russian Duma.

“It will be introduced in schools starting from the next academic year. Now it is being drafted and after January 1, it will begin to be tested,”Russian Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov

Teachers will start undergoing training which is expected to be completed by January 1, 2023, according to Kravtsov. It will initially be launched as a pilot program before getting final approval.

The Russian Education Ministry is currently working on the program, which will be included in the existing mandatory course called Fundamentals of Life Safety (FLS).

Teachers, meanwhile, said that the Russian school curriculum is already overloaded with numerous other new subjects, raising concerns about how the program will be implemented, according to state-affiliated news outlet Izvestia.

READ MORE