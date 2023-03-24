Kremlin loudmouth Dmitry Medvedev has made clear anyone who tries to arrest President Vladimir Putin can expect to feel the wrath of nuclear Russia, including “all our weapons”.

The announcement of the International Criminal Court (ICC) this week that they had issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin has clearly riled Russia. After threatening to bomb the ICC itself failed to produce whatever the hoped-for response was, former Russian president turned National Security Council warmonger Dmitry Medvedev has moved on to threatening to bomb any country that would fulfil its treaty obligations to serve the warrant.

Following remarks by the German government that if Vladimir Putin happened to visit their country they would be obliged to arrest him, Medvedev railed during a press event: “let’s imagine that it has happened. The incumbent head of a nuclear country arrives in, say, Germany and is arrested. What does it mean? A declaration of war against Russia. In such a case, all our weapons will target the Bundestag, the [German] Chancellor’s office and so on”.

Medvedev went on to clarify that arresting Vladimir Putin would be “a casus belli, a declaration of war” against Russia.

While many European nations are signatories of the founding treaties to the ICC, key parties to the Ukraine War including Russia, Ukraine, and the United States of America do not fully recognise the court.

