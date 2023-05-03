RUSSIA threatened nuclear revenge today after accusing Ukraine of trying to assassinate Vladimir Putin in a drone strike on the Kremlin.

Footage showed a flying object exploding in flames overnight above the fortress in central Moscow where the president has his office and an apartment.

Putin, 70, was not inside at the time and was not injured, the Kremlin said.

Ukraine’s president Volodymr Zelensky today denied his country had attacked Russia or Putin.

“We don’t attack Putin or Moscow. We fight on on our territory. We are defending our villages and cities,” he said.

But the Kremlin blasted the alleged strike as a “planned terrorist action” – and said it reserves the right to retaliate.

And the Speaker of the Russian parliament Vyacheslav Volodin – an intimate Putin ally – appeared to demand a nuclear strike on Ukraine.

He raged: “An attack on the president is an attack on Russia.

“There can be no negotiations. We will demand the use of weapons that are capable of stopping and destroying the Kyiv terrorist regime.”

