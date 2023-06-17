Breitbart

British military intelligence has claimed that Russia has taken a “temporary advantage” along the critical southern front in Ukraine with the deployment of attack helicopters which have allowed Moscow’s forces to fire long-range missiles at Kyiv’s soldiers. In its latest update on the war in Ukraine, the UK Ministry of Defence has claimed that since the counter-offensive was launched by Ukraine earlier this month, Russia has moved an additional 20 attack helicopters to the Berdyansk Airport, which is located around 100 kilometres behind the southern front and 81 km from Mariupol. “In the constant contest between aviation measures and counter-measures, it is likely that Russia has gained a temporary advantage in southern Ukraine, especially with attack helicopters employing longer-range missiles against ground targets,” the MoD said in a statement. The admission comes just one day after an emergency military aid package to Ukraine from the United States, United Kingdom, Denmark, and The Netherlands was announced.

Read More