THE WALL STREET JOURNAL:

President Vladimir Putin formally ordered a suspension of Russia’s obligations under a Cold War-era nuclear treaty with the U.S., his office said Monday, a death knell for the pact that heightens the threat of a new arms race.

The Kremlin said the decision to suspend the agreement was made after the U.S. said it would stop abiding by the pact, the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which prohibited the possession, production and flight testing of certain short and intermediate-range nuclear missiles.

The statement didn’t acknowledge Washington’s accusations that Russia had broken its obligations under the INF treaty with the testing of its nuclear-capable 9M729 missile. Those accusations have been met by sabre-rattling from Moscow, with Mr. Putin warning that the unraveling of the agreement would lead to a new arms race.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said earlier this year that work was under way to develop new missile systems, including a hypersonic long-range rocket.

Mr. Putin has threatened that the deployment of any U.S. short or intermediate-range missiles would result in Moscow targeting the U.S. and its military bases and command centers.

An influential weekly news program on Russian state television last month reported that missiles launched from submarines off the U.S. coast could hit targets in less than five minutes.

Russia, however, is unlikely to want to get involved in a long-term race with the U.S. to develop and stockpile nuclear weapons, when Washington has a defense budget many times as large as that of Moscow.