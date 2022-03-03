THE JERUSALEM POST:

Dmitry Rogozin, director-general of Roscosmos, announced that Russia would be halting the delivery of rocket engines to the US, saying “let them fly into space on their brooms,” according to RIA Novosti.

Rogozin added that Russia would be ending cooperation with the US on experiments on the ISS. He added that the priority of the country’s space program would be adjusted to focus on satellites for defense interests.

Rogozin announced as well on Thursday that Roscosmos would be freezing cooperation with the German Aerospace Center (DLR) in a letter to the administrator of the DLR, Anke Kaysser-Pyzalla. The DLR announced on Thursday that it was terminating all collaboration activities with Russian institutions and would not start any new projects or initiatives with them.

