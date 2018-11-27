CBS NEWS:

Russia has released video of a group of captured Ukrainian sailors giving oral confessions to deliberately violating Russian territory. Russian security forces seized the sailors and their Ukrainian military vessels on Monday in the Kerch Strait in a maritime standoff which has seen tensions between the two neighbors spike. It was not clear whether the sailors’ confessions, given in the custody of Russia’s security services, were made under duress.

Russia says the Ukrainian vessels sparked the confrontation by refusing to yield upon orders from Russian border forces to change their course in Russian territorial waters.

Ukrainian officials insist it was Russian border guards who first rammed into and opened fire on the three Ukrainian navy vessels as they were trying to make their way from the Black Sea toward a Ukrainian port.

On Monday, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations called on Russia to “immediately cease its unlawful conduct” in the Black Sea near Crimea during a United Nations Security Council meeting called over the incident.

“We call on Russia to respect its international obligations and not obstruct or harass Ukraine’s transit in the Kerch Strait, to release the seized Ukrainian ships and crew and to de-escalate the tensions it has created,” Haley told the Council, CBS News’ Pamela Falk reported.

Moscow warns of “potential” for renewed hostilities

In response to the incident, the Ukrainian parliament adopted a motion by the president to impose martial law for 30 days, something that Ukraine avoided doing even when Russia annexed its Crimean peninsula or sent in clandestine troops and weapons to the war-torn east.

The Kremlin warned on Tuesday that the martial law order, which will take effect in parts of Ukraine on Wednesday, might trigger renewed hostilities in the separatist-held east.