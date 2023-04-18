Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira on Monday as part of Lavrov’s five-day Latin American tour to Brazil, Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua.

Lavrov is slated to hold a meeting with Brazilian radical leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva after his meeting with Vieira on Monday. Lavrov arrived in Brazil just as Lula returned from a visit to China, one of Russia’s closest allies, where the Brazilian president held hours-long talks with dictator Xi Jinping last week.

The meeting between the Russian and Brazilian top diplomats was held at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasília. During their meeting, Vieira reiterated Brazil’s request for an immediate cease-fire in Ukraine and a “peaceful solution” to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“I reiterated our position in favor of an immediate cease-fire, of respect for humanitarian law, of a negotiated solution for a lasting peace,” Vieira said during a joint press conference.

