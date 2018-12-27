THE SUN:

RUSSIA has sent supersonic bombers capable of carrying nukes to a new military base it is setting up in the Caribbean, it has been claimed.

Kremlin plans to establish a base on islands belonging Venezuela were first reported earlier this month amid reports Moscow had struck a deal with the cash-strapped South American nation.

Venezuela’s socialist president Nicolas Maduro did not object to the proposals, according to Russian newspaper Nezavisimaya Gazeta.

The deployment will represent the one of the largest postings of the Russian military in the region since the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962.

Under Venezuelan law, military bases cannot be established by foreign nations in the country, but a temporary deployment of warplanes is possible.

Maduro and his left-wing administration has an acrimonious relationship with Washington.

Russian military expert Colonel Shamil Gareyev said establishing a long-term presence in Venezuela was an economically sensible decision if more joint exercises are to take place.

“Our strategic bombers will not only not have to return to Russia every time, but also won’t perform aerial refueling while on a patrol mission in the Americas,” he added.

Russian military Colonel Eduard Rodyukov said the move was in response to US president Donald Trump’s threat to scrap nuclear treaties.