THE DAILY STAR:

The threat of nuclear war by Russia has ramped up after new leaked images show a Russian submarine being stocked up with nuclear-capable missiles.

Lethal Kalibr strategic missiles have been spotted being put onto a Veliky Novogorod diesel-electric submarine, which is thought to be heading to Ukraine to potentially be used in the invasion.

It was in the dock in Sevastopol, according to the Ukraine Now Telegram channel.

“Russian Kalibr-type cruise missiles were loaded onto the Veliky Novgorod diesel-electric submarine – the very ones bombing the peaceful cities of Ukraine.

The loading several days ago came ahead of a mission by the submarine in the Black Sea.

