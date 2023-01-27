Russian forces pressed an offensive in eastern Ukraine on Friday, seeking to seize an advantage in the months before tanks pledged by Kyiv’s Western allies begin to arrive on the battlefield.

Ukrainian forces said on Friday they had repelled Russian attacks on Vuhledar and several other villages in the eastern Donetsk region over the preceding 24 hours. Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesman for the armed forces in eastern Ukraine, said there was fierce fighting in Vuhledar but that Russia had failed to break through Ukrainian defenses.

Russia also launched 148 attacks along the front line with Ukrainian forces in the southern Zaporizhzhia region over the past day using tanks, rockets and artillery, the regional military administration said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it had undertaken more offensive maneuvers over the past 24 hours both in Zaporizhzhia and Vuhledar, where it said it had launched strikes on Ukraine’s 72nd Brigade and had downed a Ukrainian Su-25 warplane.

The European Union on Friday, meanwhile, extended its economic sanctions on Russia for the next six months. The decision affects a swath of sanctions imposed last year, from financial sanctions on Russian banks and its central bank to export and import bans.

There had been concerns that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban could push to weaken the sanctions package. In recent months, he has attacked the EU’s sanctions, especially the oil-import embargo on Moscow, saying they are more costly for Europe than for Russia. Decisions on sanctions are made by consensus among the EU’s 27 member states.

READ MORE