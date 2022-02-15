NEW YORK POST:

Russia said Tuesday it is moving some of its forces away from Ukraine’s border and slammed reports of an imminent invasion as “ostentatious hysteria” — but the West reacted skeptically to the announcement, questioning the Kremlin’s credibility and pointing to the presence of a massive military force still arrayed near the former Soviet state.

“We’ve always said the troops will return to their bases after the exercises are over. This is the case this time as well,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, according to Reuters.

However, it was unclear exactly how many units were being withdrawn after a build-up of an estimated 130,000 Russian forces to the north, east and south of Ukraine.

Peskov also accused the US of fueling the crisis by warning repeatedly of an invasion — to the point where Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin had joked about it.

“He asks (us) to find out if the exact time, to the hour, of the start of the war has been published. It’s impossible to be understanding of this manic information madness,” the spokesperson said.

