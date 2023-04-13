A Missouri county official made recent headlines when he refused to comply with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives — declaring the entire federal agency “unconstitutional.”

And his experience with the agency, in part, stems from a raid by the agency on his brother’s gun store.

“I want folks to know, that there is a time in this country that we’re going to have to stand up and just say, ‘No.’ That we’re not going to deal with these things anymore,” Ike Skelton said in a November 2021 radio interview days after the ATF raid on his brother Jim Skelton’s gun store in which the agency seized over 300 guns.

Ike Skelton said his brother was the victim of an entrapment scheme at the hands of the federal bureau. The brothers called the seizure a “constitutional violation.”

They cited Missouri’s Second Amendment Preservation Act (SAPA), which penalizes authorities who enforce federal gun laws. In March, a federal judge ruled the law unconstitutional in a decision that Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is appealing.

READ MORE