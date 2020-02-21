NY POST

The Russian government is attempting to interfere in the 2020 presidential election by boosting Sen. Bernie Sanders campaign for the Democratic nomination, U.S. officials have told the Vermont politician and top U.S. lawmakers. It was not clear how the officials described the Russian interference in the hotly contested primary fight, in which Sanders has recently surged into the lead, sources told The Washington Post in a story published late Friday. “The intelligence community has been very clear about it [Russian interference],” Sanders told reporters in California on Friday after the story broke. “The intelligence community is telling us they are interfering in this campaign right now, in 2020,” Sanders added. “I say to Mr. Putin, if elected president, trust me, you are not going to be interfering in American elections.”

READ MORE AT THE NY POST