Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev reiterated Monday his country’s threat of nuclear war if the West’s supply of arms to Ukraine continues.

The warning, published in an op-ed piece in the state-run newspaper Izvestiya, was the second time in three weeks the key aide to President Vladimir Putin has invoked the nuclear option in an effort to deter the U.S.-led NATO alliance from arming Ukraine.

Medvedev, who was president from 2008 to 2012 and currently serves as the deputy chairman of the powerful Security Council of Russia, dangled the prospect of talks while demanding shipments of arms to Ukraine be halted immediately.

Echoing comments by Putin on Sunday, Medvedev wrote that any existential threat to Russia would not be decided on the front in Ukraine, but would spiral into an existential threat to human civilization, repeating the refrain “we don’t need a world without Russia.”

“Of course, the pumping in of weapons can continue and prevent any possibility of reviving negotiations,” Medvedev said.

“Our enemies are doing just that, not wanting to understand that their goals obviously lead to a total fiasco. Everyone loses. A collapse. Apocalypse. When the former life will have to be forgotten for centuries, until the rubble ceases to emit radiation.”

Last week, Putin ramped up nuclear tensions by announcing Russia was suspending its participation in the key 2010 New START treaty — its last remaining arms control agreement with the United States — which limits each side’s arsenal of intercontinental nuclear weapons.

READ MORE