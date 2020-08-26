Russia has released previously-unseen top secret footage of the largest nuclear explosion ever to take place – caused when the country detonated its Tsar Bomba device over the Barents Sea in 1961.

Soviet photographers struggled to capture the scale of the blast caused by the 50 megaton thermonuclear bomb, which exploded with the force of 50million tons of conventional explosives, or 3,333 times the force of the bomb that levelled Hiroshima.

Cameras positioned hundreds of miles from the blast and set up for low-light conditions so as not to be blinded by the flash, captured a fireball rising into the sky for a full 40 seconds before it dissipated into a mushroom cloud.

