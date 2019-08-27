AFP:

Russian environmentalists celebrated a “huge victory” on Tuesday after the last of a group of killer whales kept in a notorious facility were released into the sea following year-long captivity.

But 75 beluga whales still languished in pens in the so-called “whale jail” in the Russian Far East, and the question remains whether Russia’s controversial practise of catching wild marine mammals for the aquarium industry will be banned.

The All-Russian Fisheries and Oceanography Institute, or VNIRO, has released a total of 10 killer whales, or orcas, and 12 of 87 beluga whales since June, sending them on an arduous 1,800-kilometre (1,120 mile) route by truck and boat.

On Tuesday, VNIRO said in a statement that the last two killer whales and six of the belugas had been released into the wild.

“All 10 orcas from the Srednyaya Bay (facility) have been set free,” it said.

The fisheries institute earlier said it has prioritised releasing the killer whales over the summer, as belugas are a more resilient Arctic species that can be taken to the ocean in the colder months.