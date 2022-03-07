THE JERUSALEM POST:

Russia is recruiting Syrians to fight against Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing US officials. The Syrians recruited are reportedly “skilled in urban combat.”

According to American officials, Russia has been recruiting soldiers from Syria since 2015.

While fighting still rages on across Ukraine, the ongoing attack by the Russian military has left 211 Ukrainian schools destroyed or damaged, said Ukrainian Minister of Education and Science, Serhiy Shkarlet on Sunday.

