By Marilyn M. Singleton, M.D., J.D.

Now that the Russia collusion story has lost its glow, the left’s narrative du jour is that anyone expressing a contrary opinion is a racist. It is so exhausting! What is a racist, anyway? A racist believes that race is the primary determinant of human traits and capacities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race. Tethering a rival to racism is designed to be a career-ender. Thus, some presidential hopefuls profess embarrassment and remorse because they are Caucasian while others believe themselves to be morally superior because they are not.

The political pot-stirrers wail that our country is racist, despite the fact that we elected the son of a black African and a white American to be our leader. At about 12 percent of the population, the “black vote” could not have unilaterally pulled this off. Obama captured the white vote even after his pre-election unity speech publicly shamed his beloved white grandmother for her “cringe[worthy]” comments involving racial stereotypes.All to atone for supporting a pastor whose “incendiary language” expressed hatred toward white folks. Because they shifted their political allegiance, the same 2008 Obama voters are now racists.

We have arrived at a place so vitriolic and demented that Ivanka Trump was called a racist because she bought a little white puppy for her child. By that “logic” the Obamas are racist because they bought a pure-bred black dog—and not a shelter dog as they promised to adopt. So of course, they likely harbor ill will against the homeless.

By today’s standard, President Clinton is a racist because his ill-fated Waco tank attack in 1993 killed some 40 ethnic minority persons. And who is the racist? Eric Holder’s Justice Department refused to allow a North Carolina town to hold nonpartisan local elections on the grounds that removing the partisan cue (Democrat) in municipal elections would likely eliminate the single factor that allows black candidates to be elected to office.

Is black filmmaker Spike Lee a racist for making the movie, Chi-raq highlighting Chicago’s violence and black on black murders? Is Baltimore’s black former mayor Catherine Pugh a racist for saying she could smell the dead animals while touring her city’s impoverished neighborhoods? No. They were stating facts that in today’s brave new world white persons are forbidden from uttering. Of course, the light shed on Baltimore inspired many “racists” to help clean up distressed neighborhoods.

And recall the CNN radio host’s stunning response to a black man after he expressed his belief in the merits of responsibility and hard work: “by virtue of being a white male you have white privilege.” Talk about racial stereotyping! How could a black person possibly believe that individuals, not the government, hold the key to success?

Many black workers knew that government is not always their friend. In the 1930s, many referred to Franklin Roosevelt’s National Recovery Administration (NRA) as the Negro Removal Act, the Negroes Ruined Again, or Negroes Robbed Again. The new minimum wage regulations on hiring practices favored the all-white skilled labor unions. Many black workers were unskilled and consequently lost their jobs.

Additionally, the New Deal’s Federal Housing Administration refused to insure mortgages in and near black neighborhoods. Moreover, the FHA subsidized developers who were building whites-only tract homes. But somehow this administration that is advancing opportunity zones to encourage long-term investments in low-income urban and rural communities nationwide is racist.

In a misguided attempt at reparation, the War on Poverty drove children’s fathers out of the home as a condition of financial assistance. Elite colleges admitted unprepared black students with lower SAT scores and GPAs, resulting in a mere 38 percent graduation rate. Worse yet, some of these colleges have blacks-only dormitories. Since when is exclusion and segregation preferable to inclusivity and integration that we so strenuously fought for?

What happened to “why can’t we just all get along?” Jettisoned. The panderers who want to fundamentally transform America need miserable people to swallow their baloney. In truth, most of us do get along. People from California to Mississippi are socializing and working together and marrying each other at a steadily increasing rate. One-in-six U.S. newlyweds were married to a person of a different race or ethnicity in 2015, a fivefold increase since 1967.

Today, given his views on self-determination, the runaway slave Frederick Douglass would be ejected from the tribe.“What I ask for the Negro is not benevolence, not pity, not sympathy, but simply justice.… What shall we do with the Negro?… Do nothing with us! Your doing with us has already played mischief with us.… All I ask is, give him a chance to stand on his own legs!”

And to those who tar their opponents as racists: if it weren’t for double standards you would have no standards at all.