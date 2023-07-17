Russia refused on Monday to extend the agreement that has enabled Ukraine to export grain from its Black Sea ports for the past year, complaining that promises to free up its own shipments of food and fertilisers had not been kept.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said it had notified Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations that “without Russia’s participation, the ‘Black Sea Initiative’ ceases to function from July 18”.

This meant the withdrawal of safety guarantees for shipping, the ending of a maritime humanitarian corridor and the disbanding of the Joint Coordination Centre at the mouth of the Black Sea in Istanbul established to monitor the implementation of the deal, it said.

It meant the northwestern Black Sea would again be designated an area of temporary danger for shipping, the ministry said.

The deal, brokered by the U.N. and Turkey last July, aimed to alleviate a global food crisis by allowing Ukrainian grain blocked by the Russia-Ukraine war to be exported safely.

To convince Russia to agree to it, a three-year memorandum of understanding was also struck with the United Nations under which U.N. officials agreed to help Russia with its food and fertiliser exports.

READ MORE