THE JERUSALEM POST:

It might look and smell like McDonald’s but now it’s Vkusno & tochka. The golden arches are gone, the Filet-O-Fish is simply a fish burger. The Big Mac has left Russia.

A new era for Russia’s fast-food and economic scene dawned on Sunday, as McDonald’s restaurants flung open their doors in Moscow under new Russian ownership and with the new name, which translates as “Tasty and that’s it.”

McDonald’s suspended all 850 of its restaurants in Russia on March 14, shortly after the start of the invasion of Ukraine. On May 16, the company, whose share in the Russian catering market reached 7%, announced its withdrawal from Russia and, through the mediation of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, sold the business to a Russian owner, businessman Alexander Govor.

