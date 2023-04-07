Russia has today officially charged American Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich with spying.

Mr Gershkovich, 31, was arrested in Yekaterinburg, Russia’s fourth-largest city, on March 29.

Russia today formally charged the US journalist with espionage.

He was accused of “acting on the instructions of the American side” and collecting information “constituting a state secret about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex”.

The Wall Street Journal reporter is widely seen as a victim of repression by Vladimir Putin’s regime.

He was engaged in legitimate journalism when he was detained by the FSB security service, according to colleagues.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in jail.

