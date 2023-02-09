RUSSIA has hundreds of thousands of soldiers, thousands of tanks, and hundreds of warplanes preparing for a new assault, Ukraine has warned.

Vladimir Putin is believed to be preparing for a massive new offensive in the coming weeks to coincide with the first anniversary of the war in February 24.

Ukraine has been monitoring the military build up as they continue to plea for Western support – including during Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit yesterday to London.

Zelensky hailed the UK for its support – but warned it may be enough, and called for modern fighter planes.

The new assault is feared to be “much bigger” than the first wave which stormed across the country towards Kyiv almost exactly one year ago.

Russia is believed to be massing 1,800 tanks, 3,950 armoured vehicles, 400 fighter jets and 300 helicopters for the attack, according to a Ukrainian official.

They added Putin is also gathering 2,700 artillery guns and 810 rocket launchers for a “new wave of attacks”, reports Foreign Policy.

READ MORE