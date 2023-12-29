Russia launches ‘everything it has’ in its most intense aerial attack of Ukrainian cities

Russia today launched ‘everything it has’ in its most intense aerial attack since the start of the war, with missiles raining down on Ukrainian cities including Kyiv.The overnight attacks came days after Ukraine struck a Russian warship in the occupied Crimean port of Feodosia in a major setback for the Russian navy.It is seen as the most intense aerial attack of the brutal and bloody war Putin unleashed 22 months ago.’Russia attacked with everything it has in its arsenal,’ President Zelensky said on Telegram. Russia’s army today said it had struck all its targets in dozens of attacks on Ukraine over a week. It said it had ‘carried out 50 group strikes and one massive strike’ and ‘all targets were hit,’ adding that it was aiming at military facilities.Ukraine’s prosecutor general said the latest wave of Russian strikes today had killed at least 16 people and injured almost a hundred.’This morning, the enemy fired over 150 missiles and attack drones at peaceful Ukrainian cities. We know about 16 dead. 97 wounded, including at least two children aged six and eight years old,’ Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said on social media.

