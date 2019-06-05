AXIOS:

A Russian fighter plane intercepted a U.S. Navy aircraft flying in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea 3 times over the course of 175 minutes on Tuesday, the U.S. 6th Fleet said in a statement, calling the action “irresponsible.”

What they’re saying: The 6th Fleet said a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon aircraft was intercepted by a Russian air-defence fighter SU-35. It said the second interaction was unsafe because it passed at high speed “directly in front of the mission aircraft, which put our pilots and crew at risk,” it said. “The U.S. aircraft was operating consistent with international law and did not provoke this Russian activity,” the 6th Fleet said.