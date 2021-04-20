It comes as new satellite images show Russia’s expanding military line-up near Ukraine, with Su-30 fighters lined up on a runway in Crimea which were not there last month.

Russia has an estimated 150,000 troops within striking distance of the Ukrainian border, with numbers rising by the hour, as Putin puts the country in a chokehold by surrounding it with soldiers and vehicles poised for invasion.

Putin annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, and since then more than 14,000 people have died in seven years of civil war between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists in the disputed Donbass region.

A ceasefire has fallen apart in recent months with increasing outbursts of violence that threaten to erupt into a full-scale war.

Today’s missile launches as Russia flexes its military muscle came from one of Putin’s newest warships – a multi-purpose patrol vessel designed to perform combat missions.

