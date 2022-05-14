MSN:

Russia said it would cut off electricity to Finland starting Saturday as it claims the country has not paid, a state-owned power company said.

RAO Nordic, a subsidiary of Inter ROA, said it will stop exporting electricity to Finland without providing specifics amid larger tensions across Europe beset by the Russia-Ukraine War, Reuters reported.

“This situation is exceptional and happened for the first time in over twenty years of our trading history,” RAO Nordic said in a statement, per the report.

Electrical services, which account for 10% of the country’s total consumption, were discontinued “for the time being” at 1 a.m. local time, Finnish grid operator Fingrid said, according to the report.

“Missing imports can be replaced in the electricity market by importing more electricity from Sweden and also by domestic production,” the company added, Reuters reported.

