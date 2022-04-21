THE J POST:

The first launch of the Russian intercontinental ballistic missile “Sarmat” was successfully carried out from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry stated on Wednesday.

It has been under development for years and so its test launch is not a surprise for the West, but it comes at a moment of extreme geopolitical tension due to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“On Wednesday at 15:12 Moscow time at the Plesetsk state test cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk region, a Sarmat fixed-based intercontinental ballistic missile was successfully launched from a silo launcher,” the Russian Defense Ministry said.

“Sarmat” is a strategic missile system, a heavy-class liquid-propellant ICBM, the weight of one such missile exceeds 200 tons. According to open sources, the cast weight is 10 tons.

The new missile system will replace the R-36 “Voevoda” (NATO: SS-18 “Satan”) ICBMs currently in use by Russia‘s Strategic Missile Forces.

