The Kremlin has accused the US of masterminding the drone attack on President Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin residence, which it claims was carried out by Ukraine.

“Decisions on such attacks are not made in Kyiv, but in Washington,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“Kyiv only does what it is told to do.”

Mr Peskov said that the Kremlin is stepping up security in Moscow ahead of World War II Victory Day celebrations in the city next week.

“Everything will be strengthened,” he said.

“Everything has already been strengthened in preparation for the Victory Day parade.”

John Kirby, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, told MSNBC: “We had nothing to do with this.”

“Peskov is just lying there, pure and simple,” he added.

