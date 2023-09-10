Russia carries out overnight drone attack on Ukrainian capital

Russia fired nearly three dozen drones at Kyiv early on Sunday, with blasts ringing out across the Ukrainian capital and the surrounding region for around two hours and debris falling across several city districts, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukraine’s air force said the military destroyed 26 out of 33 drones launched by Russia, all of which targeted Kyiv and the region around it.

Reuters witnesses heard at least five explosions across Kyiv, where the nighttime sky was illuminated by blasts from air defenses engaging the targets.

A plume of smoke rose from in between buildings.

Kyiv resident Liudmyla said she heard the buzzing of the Iranian-made drones before a blast wave shattered windows in her building and the jars on her windowsill.

“It was a very frightening experience – I can’t even put it into words.”

Fragments from downed drones fell on five different districts, said Mayor Vitali Klitschko and the city’s military administration.

