Putin’s forces have captured several German-made Leopard 2 tanks and US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles on the frontlines in Ukraine, Russia’s defence ministry claimed today.

The ministry released a short clip on its official Telegram channel which appeared to show Russian troops surveying the seized equipment supplied to Ukraine by Western countries.

‘Leopard tanks and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles. These are our trophies. Equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Zaporizhzhia region,’ the defence ministry said in a statement.

‘Servicemen of the Vostok group inspect enemy tanks and infantry fighting vehicles captured in battle.’

The vehicles had evidently been damaged amid frontline skirmishes, but the defence ministry said several had working engines and that this suggested the battles they were involved in had been short.

