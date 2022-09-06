Actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller, who have been prominent voices against the Russia-Ukraine War, are among the 25 US citizens Russia banned “on a permanent basis” on Monday, Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

US Congress members and government officials, as well as several business executives, comprised the rest of the list – such as Senators Rick Scott (R, FL) and Kristen Cinema (D, AZ), Minister of Commerce Gina Raimondo, and others linked to the US Ministry of Trade, NGO’s or other firms.

Many US officials or other interests linked to sanctions against Russia have been banned by the Kremlin in recent months, such as President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris. The list of Americans banned from Russia now totals 1073 US citizens – though not all are linked to the latest tensions between Russia and the US.

“The hostile actions of the American authorities, which continue to follow a Russophobic course, destroying bilateral ties and escalating confrontation between Russia and the United States, will continue to be resolutely rebuffed,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry stated.

