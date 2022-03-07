REPUBLIC WORLD:

After weeks of threats and warnings, Russia on Monday approved a list of countries that have taken ‘unfriendly actions’ against it. The list of 17 countries primarily includes the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, amongst others. It also mentions Ukraine and the European Union (EU) which has imposed its ‘harshest package of sanctions ever implemented’ against Moscow.

When it comes to the US, the country has slapped sanctions on eight prominent Russian oligarchs with close ties to President Vladimir Putin, cutting them off from the US financial system. America has also sanctioned two of Russia’s largest banks, preventing them from getting loans from the West. On the other hand, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled the “largest and most severe package” of sanctions “that Russia has ever seen”. It has cracked down on more than 15 individuals and 205 companies in Russia.

