After a barrage of Russian missile strikes on several Ukrainian cities Monday, two of Russia’s biggest allies, China and India, are calling on President Vladimir Putin to “de-escalate” the eight-month long conflict.

“All countries deserve respect for their sovereignty and territorial integrity,” The New York Times reported Mao Ning, a spokeswoman for China’s Foreign Ministry, telling reporters at a briefing Monday. “Support should be given to all efforts that are conducive to peacefully resolving the crisis.”

India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in the Times report that New Delhi would offer support for efforts to calm the fighting.

“India is deeply concerned at the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, including targeting of infrastructure and deaths of civilians,” the Times reported Bagchi saying.

