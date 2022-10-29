Breitbart

Britain’s Royal Navy helped to execute the “terrorist attack” which damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines from Russia to the European Union, the Russian defence ministry has alleged. The Russian ministry levelled the allegation at Britain’s senior military service in a news bulletin centred primarily on what they claimed was an attempted “terrorist attack against the ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian ships” on Saturday morning by Ukrainian drones in the vicinity of Sevastopol, Crimea, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014. “The preparation of this terrorist act and the training of military personnel of 73rd Marine Special Operations Centre were carried out under supervision of British specialists in the city of Ochakov, Nikolayev region in Ukraine,” the Russian statement, posted on Telegram, asserted, without providing supporting evidence.

