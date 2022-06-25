The Russian Ministry of Defense (MOD) on Thursday accused left-wing US media outlet CNN of conspiring with the Ukrainian military’s neo-Nazi Azov fighters to film a staged attack on civilians.

In a press release on their Telegram, as most Russian government agencies have been banned by major Western social media companies, the MOD specifically claimed Ukraine’s 72nd Centre for information and Psychological Operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Kharkov are preparing a false flag.

The statement, titled, “Statement of the Joint Coordination Headquarters of the Russian Federation for Humanitarian Response,” said Ukraine will soon unleash “another cynical provocation with deaths amongst civilian population to accuse the Russian Armed Forces of launching indiscriminate attacks against civilian facilities.”

Russia alleged elements of the Ukrainian military are taking hospital staff and sick children from around Kharkov and moving them to the city’s First Child Health Hospital, which is supposedly known to be wired with explosive mines.

“The building of the hospital is mined and neo-Nazis are planning to explode it as soon as Russian troops launch artillery attacks at the military facilities in Kharkov,” the Russian government said. “Correspondents from leading Western news agencies have already arrived in the city to prepare fake photos and videos.”

