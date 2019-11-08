PAGE SIX:

Gone are Russell Crowe‘s “Gladiator” days.

Crowe, 55, was photographed inside the Sydney airport in Australia Thursday with his assistant looking a tad worse for wear.

The Oscar-winning actor was caught sticking his hands down the back of his track pants while waiting at restaurant Bar Roma.

Crowe reportedly was heading to his farm at Nana Glen in northern New South Wales.

It’s unclear if Crowe’s weight gain is for a role. He is, however, currently filming “The Georgetown Project,” according to IMDb and is in post-production of “Unhinged.”