Russell Brand’s Agents Drop Actor After Rape, Sexual Assault Claims

Actor Russell Brand’s agents have dropped him following allegations that the Hollywood star turned podcaster has raped and sexually assaulted multiple women.

The London-based talent agency Tavistock Wood has dropped Brand after four women accused him of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse, according to a report by the Independent.

“TW has terminated all professional ties to Brand,” the talent agency told the outlet.

Tavistock Wood went on to explain that a sexual assault allegation against Brand was first brought to the agency’s attention in 2020 — and now talent agents feel “horribly misled” by the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star following these latest accusations.

“Russell Brand categorically and vehemently denied the allegation made in 2020, but we now believe we were horribly misled by him,” Tavistock Wood said.

As Breitbart News reported on Saturday, a joint investigation from the publicly-owned Channel 4 news network and the Sunday Times in Britain publicized allegations from several women of harrowing incidents between 2006 and 2013.

