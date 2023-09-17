Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse

Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse over a seven-year period at the height of his fame.

The allegations between 2006 and 2013 were the result of a joint investigation by the Sunday Times, the Times and Channel 4 Dispatches. Brand denies the allegations.

Five alleged victims, four of them anonymous, were interviewed in the Dispatches documentary aired on Saturday night.

The Times titles said they contacted the media personality’s representatives with details of the allegations – as well as information to help him recall the incidents in question – in advance of its planned publication, giving them eight days to respond.

Brand’s lawyers initially claimed to be unable to do so, the papers reported, because of the “large litany of questions” and the decision to agree to the women’s requests to anonymise them.

