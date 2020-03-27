Washington Times:

Rush Limbaugh on Friday suggested health experts leading the U.S. government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic are part of the “deep state” and questioned their credentials.

Without mentioning names, the conservative commentator spoke skeptically of medical professionals at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health who are helming the Trump administration’s handling of the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 1,000 people across the country within the past several weeks.

He made the remarks while calling into his long-running radio program, which he has not hosted for two weeks while seeking medical treatment for advanced lung cancer.

