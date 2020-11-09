Gateway Pundit:

I am humbly asking you to please update this. It was a joke for my few followers, I never intended to receive anyone. I\’ve never been a ballot counter.

Kiel Fauxton, who lists “Detroit, MI” as his residence on Facebook, also lists the Democrat Party as his employer on at least one of his Facebook pages. Two days ago, Fauxton made fun of people who expressed concern over an alarming post he made on one of his Facebook pages: “Time to come clean. I work for Wayne County, MI, and I threw out every Trump ballot I saw. Tens of thousands of them, and so did my coworkers. I regret”

Facebook users screenshotted his message and wrote, “This fool needs to be arrested,” and “Fair election work from a self-proclaimed Marxist.”

Fauxton did not refute his statement but instead asked, “Why do they always say ‘self-proclaimed Marxist” you can just say marxist”

Michigan resident Kiel Fauxton had 3 Facebook accounts.

UPDATE: Keil Fauxton (not his real name) has contacted us via email.

Here is his message to us:

Keil added:

I made a big mistake and wish I could undo it.

Thank you

After Fauxton’s message started to circulate on Facebook, two of his three accounts went missing. The original message we got on Facebook when we clicked on his account said that the content isn’t available, but now two of his accounts, including the one where he bragged about stealing Trump ballots, have disappeared. The account that lists Fauxton as a Cuban resident is still active.

Perhaps someone should explain to the 32-year-old musician, Keil, that making claims about committing mass voter fraud or suggesting that he interfered in our elections is a serious crime and is certainly no laughing matter.

